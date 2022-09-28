Accident

3 killed, another injured in Kishoreganj road mishap

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three people were killed and another got injured as a speeding bus ran over their three-wheeler auto-rickshaw on Kishoreganj-Bhairab regional road under Kuliarchar upazila of the Kishoreganj district on Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased are Motiar Rahman, 60, N Islam, 65, and Kala Mia, 40. Of them Motiur and Kala Mia hailed from Bhairab upazila and N Islam from Kuliarchar upazila. The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Mohammad Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kuliarchar police station, said the accident happened around 3.30pm when the speeding passenger bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in Chhoysuti area under the upazila, leaving two of the four killed on the spot.

One of the two others injured succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital while rest one has been undergoing treatment at Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital, he said.

Locals seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the spot, the OC added.

