3 killed, another injured in Kishoreganj road mishap

Mohammad Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kuliarchar police station, said the accident happened around 3.30pm when the speeding passenger bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in Chhoysuti area under the upazila, leaving two of the four killed on the spot.

One of the two others injured succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital while rest one has been undergoing treatment at Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital, he said.

Locals seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the spot, the OC added.