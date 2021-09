At least three persons were killed and another was injured when a passenger bus crashed into their car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla early on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Miraj Hossain, a resident of Dhaka's Khilgaon area, Fakhrul Alam from the Hamondi area of Lakshmipur, and Belal Hossain, of Nalitabari area in Sherpur.

Mahbub, the injured person, is being treated at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.