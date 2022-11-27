Accident

Three killed in Chandpur road accident

Three people were killed after a head-on collision between a bike and a trolley truck on Beribadh road in Bagan Bari union of Chandpur’s Matlab North upazila on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shanto Miazi, 25, son of Abdur Rashid Miazi from Khaguria village of the union, Md Rashed, 24, son of Selim Bokaul from the same village and Selim Mia, 30, son of Abid Ali from Chandrakandi village of the union.

According to locals, Shanto, Rashed and another youth named Tanvir were going towards Khaguria from Beltoli on a bike, while a trolley was heading from the opposite direction.

“The collision happened on the Beribadh road in front of Hapania Bhuiyan Bari, leaving the trio on the bike and the helper of the trolley truck critically injured. Rashed died on the spot, while Shanto and Selim were declared dead by on-duty physicians when they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex,” said Hridoy Hossain, a local.

Md Mohiuddin, Officer In-charge (OC) of Matlab North Police Station, said that police couldn’t bring Rashed’s body to the hospital due to the insistence of his family members.

“Bodies of Shanto and Selim are currently in the morgue. Tanvir has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment. The driver of the trolley has fled after the accident, while the vehicles have been completely damaged. We’ll take legal actions after investigating the incident,” Mohiuddin said.

