Three killed in Chandpur road accident

Three people were killed after a head-on collision between a bike and a trolley truck on Beribadh road in Bagan Bari union of Chandpur’s Matlab North upazila on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shanto Miazi, 25, son of Abdur Rashid Miazi from Khaguria village of the union, Md Rashed, 24, son of Selim Bokaul from the same village and Selim Mia, 30, son of Abid Ali from Chandrakandi village of the union.

According to locals, Shanto, Rashed and another youth named Tanvir were going towards Khaguria from Beltoli on a bike, while a trolley was heading from the opposite direction.