Three killed in Chandpur road accident

“The collision happened on the Beribadh road in front of Hapania Bhuiyan Bari, leaving the trio on the bike and the helper of the trolley truck critically injured. Rashed died on the spot, while Shanto and Selim were declared dead by on-duty physicians when they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex,” said Hridoy Hossain, a local.
Md Mohiuddin, Officer In-charge (OC) of Matlab North Police Station, said that police couldn’t bring Rashed’s body to the hospital due to the insistence of his family members.
“Bodies of Shanto and Selim are currently in the morgue. Tanvir has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment. The driver of the trolley has fled after the accident, while the vehicles have been completely damaged. We’ll take legal actions after investigating the incident,” Mohiuddin said.