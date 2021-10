Two persons were killed when a speeding van crashed into a three-wheeler on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Suagazi in Cumilla Sadar upazila (South) early on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as three-wheeler driver Jamil Mia, 32, son of one Hanif Mia of Vatpara village of the upazila, and pedestrian Fazal Mia, 30, son of one Lal Mia of the same upazila.