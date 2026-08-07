15 killed, 34 injured in road crashes in 2 districts this morning
At least 15 people were killed in separate road crashes in Bogura and Sylhet this morning. Seven people were killed after being run over by a bus in Bogura, while eight died in a collision between two buses in Sylhet. At least 34 people were injured in the two accidents.
The Bogura accident occurred at around 6:30 am on Friday on the Bogura–Naogaon Highway in the Erulia Silkibanda area of Bogura Sadar Upazila. Police have confirmed the identities of six of the deceased.
They are Amirul Islam, 50, and Nur Alam, 50, Abdus Samad and Belal from Gaibandha; Tajmul and Faizar from Joypurhat.
Ibrahim Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar police station, told Prothom Alo that all the victims were local residents who worked as labourers.
Police said a Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan bus travelling from Dhaka to Naogaon lost control after reaching the Erulia Silkibanda area and crashed into an electricity pole.
The bus then ran over workers who had been waiting there for work. Three people died at the scene. The injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura, where physicians declared four more people dead.
Meanwhile, eight people were killed and at least 25 injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Osmaninagar, Sylhet. The accident occurred at around 7:30 am in the Kashikapan area on the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway.
Osmaninagar police station OC Golam Mostofa said the identities of the dead and injured could not be confirmed immediately.
Police and eyewitnesses said a Sylhet-bound Bengal Paribahan bus collided with a Dhaka-bound Unique Paribahan bus in the Kashikapan area.
The Unique Paribahan bus fell into a roadside ditch. Eight passengers of the bus were killed at the scene. The injured were rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Faruk Mia, 52, who was injured in the accident, is receiving treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital. He is from Kuliarchar in Kishoreganj.
Faruk said he and four friends had travelled to Sylhet to visit the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA). Two of them returned to Dhaka by air, while Faruk and the other two were travelling back to Dhaka by the Unique Paribahan bus.
Faruk said he was asleep on the bus when the accident occurred. He woke up to a loud crash and was later rescued in an injured condition and taken to hospital. His friend Saiful Islam was killed in the accident. He was a contractor by profession.