15 killed, 34 injured in road crashes in 2 districts this morning

At least 15 people were killed in separate road crashes in Bogura and Sylhet this morning. Seven people were killed after being run over by a bus in Bogura, while eight died in a collision between two buses in Sylhet. At least 34 people were injured in the two accidents.

The Bogura accident occurred at around 6:30 am on Friday on the Bogura–Naogaon Highway in the Erulia Silkibanda area of Bogura Sadar Upazila. Police have confirmed the identities of six of the deceased.

They are Amirul Islam, 50, and Nur Alam, 50, Abdus Samad and Belal from Gaibandha; Tajmul and Faizar from Joypurhat.