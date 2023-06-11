Four killed after lorry collides head-on with pickup in Cumilla

Four people were killed as a lorry collided head-on with a pickup van, coming from the opposite direction, on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Lalbagh area of Cumilla sadar Dakshin upazila.

The accident took place on Sunday around 4:00pm.

The deceased are: Morshed Alam, 24, son of Ali Ahmed of Lalbagh area, Md Sakib, 15, son of Shah Alam, Md Shoikat, son of Mohon Mia and Md Foisal, 21, son of Bhota Mia.