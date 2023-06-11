Four killed after lorry collides head-on with pickup in Cumilla

Four people were killed as a lorry collided head-on with a pickup van, coming from the opposite direction, on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Lalbagh area of Cumilla sadar Dakshin upazila.
The accident took place on Sunday around 4:00pm.
The deceased are: Morshed Alam, 24, son of Ali Ahmed of Lalbagh area, Md Sakib, 15, son of Shah Alam, Md Shoikat, son of Mohon Mia and Md Foisal, 21, son of Bhota Mia.
Sadar Dakshin police station officer-in-charge Debashish Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the pickup van was coming from the wrong direction.
Police and locals said the pickup was on its way to Sadar upazila Dakshin around 4:00pm with 25 people, including students, onboard.
At that time a head-on collision happened between the Chattogram-bound lorry and the pickup van, leaving three dead on the spot and 13 injured.
Later, the wounded were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment where Md Foisal succumbed to his injuries.