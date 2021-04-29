Auto-rickshaw drivers, light vehicle workers demand food support

Auto-rickshaw drivers and light vehicle workers organised a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Thursday demanding food support and allowing their operation by ensuring health safety rules, reports UNB.

Addressing a rally during the human chain organised by the Bangladesh Auto-Rickshaw Light Vehicle Transport Workers Federation (BALTWF), the leaders of the organisation said that their members could not work during the lockdown.

President of the BALTWF Abul Hossain presided over the rally.

"This restriction ultimately put us in big trouble as we have become unemployed and our families will have to go hungry during Ramadan," said Golam Faruk, secretary of the BALTWF.