Social services dept: Circular posted 5 yrs ago, results still pending

A total of 463 individuals were slated for appointment as union social workers within the Department of Social Services. Job seekers are growing increasingly frustrated as, even after five years since the circular's publication, the recruitment process remains pending. Allegations of irregularities within the recruitment procedure have surfaced.

The circular was initially issued on 9 July 2018, outlining the recruitment process for these positions. Subsequently, four years elapsed before the written examination took place on 21 October 2022. The viva followed in March this year. However, the results of these exams are not published yet.