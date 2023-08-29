Social services dept: Circular posted 5 yrs ago, results still pending

A total of 463 individuals were slated for appointment as union social workers within the Department of Social Services. Job seekers are growing increasingly frustrated as, even after five years since the circular's publication, the recruitment process remains pending. Allegations of irregularities within the recruitment procedure have surfaced.
The circular was initially issued on 9 July 2018, outlining the recruitment process for these positions. Subsequently, four years elapsed before the written examination took place on 21 October 2022. The viva followed in March this year. However, the results of these exams are not published yet.
As per sources within the Ministry of Social Welfare, a recruitment circular was issued on 9 July, 2018, advertising 960 vacant positions within the Department of Social Services. These vacancies encompassed 13 house parents-cum-teachers, 10 typists-cum-computer operators, 50 field supervisors, 463 union social workers, 157 office assistants-cum-computer scribes, 12 drivers, and 255 office assistants.
Over 500,000 job seekers submitted applications for these seven positions. Among them, the role of union social worker, a 16th-grade permanent position, stands out. While recruitment and exams were completed for the other roles, recommended candidates have been inducted over a year ago. Unfortunately, the aspirants for the union social worker role are still awaiting their results, despite having taken the exams.
Prothom Alo spoke with three exam participants seeking employment. They chose anonymity, fearing repercussions on their results. They pointed out that the written exam was postponed twice, which raised suspicions. Unlike the prompt oral exam results, they alleged attempts to influence hiring through monetary means. Thus, even after five years, the recruitment process remains pending due to concerns of favoritism.
As per Ministry of Social Welfare sources and job aspirants, the union social worker written exam faced two suspensions before occurring on 21 October last year. About 250,000 participated, with 5,000 passing the interview in March. Yet, the results remain undisclosed.
Social Welfare Secretary Jahangir Alam noted that a large number of job aspirants have applied for the post of union social workers and sat for written and oral tests. It is taking time because of the large number of applicants.
The secretary also said, “Many involved in the publication of the results of the examination for the post of union social worker went to the Hajj this time. Due to this, there is some delay in publishing the results of the viva. We hope, the results will be published by next month (September).”
Meanwhile, under the condition of anonymity, two aspiring job candidates confided in Prothom Alo, sharing that they performed well in the oral exam. They are optimistic about receiving recommendations. With their eligibility for government service expiring soon, this opportunity marks their final attempt. Consequently, they are eagerly awaiting swift results.