India High Commissioner Verma pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Pranay Verma also took a guided tour of the museum, which showcases Bangabandhu's life and legacy, and the supreme sacrifices that he made for the independence and progress of Bangladesh.
Bangabandhu’s fight for democracy, inclusivity and social justice continues to inspire people across the world. His legacy remains a guiding light for India-Bangladesh relationship and the driving force for India’s steadfast partnership with Bangladesh on its journey towards progress and prosperity, said the press release.