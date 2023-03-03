India High Commissioner Verma pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

India High Commissioner Pranay Verma visited Tungipara on 3 March and paid tributes to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum. The high commissioner laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum to pay homage to Bangabandhu, said a press release.

In his written remarks at the mausoleum, High Commissioner Verma highlighted the historic importance of the month of March in the history of Bangladesh and underlined Bangabandhu’s vision for the development of Bangladesh and India-Bangladesh partnership.