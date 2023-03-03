Bangladesh

India High Commissioner Verma pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prothom Alo English Desk

India High Commissioner Pranay Verma visited Tungipara on 3 March and paid tributes to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum. The high commissioner laid a  floral wreath at the mausoleum to pay homage to Bangabandhu, said a press release. 

In his written remarks at the mausoleum, High Commissioner Verma highlighted the historic importance of the month of March in the history of Bangladesh and underlined Bangabandhu’s vision for the development of Bangladesh and India-Bangladesh partnership.

Pranay Verma also took a guided tour of the museum, which showcases Bangabandhu's life and legacy, and the supreme sacrifices that he made for the independence and progress of Bangladesh. 

Bangabandhu’s fight for democracy, inclusivity and social justice continues to inspire people across the world. His legacy remains a guiding light for India-Bangladesh relationship and the driving force for  India’s steadfast partnership with Bangladesh on its journey towards progress and prosperity, said the press release.

