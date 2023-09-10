Sacked DAG Imran stays home since return from US embassy

Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, the recently dismissed deputy attorney general (DAG), has been staying in his home in the capital's Lalmatia area since his return from the US embassy on Saturday.
Imran sought refuge at the US embassy due to fear of arrest following a statement by the law minister. After staying at the embassy for more than three hours, he returned to his residence with a police escort, upon assurance that he will not be harmed.
He has since refrained from coming out the residence. Talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday night, he said, "I have been staying in my residence since returning from the US embassy. I have not stepped outside even once."
The officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, said he visited Imran's residence on Friday night, when Imran told him that he was not feeling insecure. He did not file any general diary with the local police station.
Regarding Imran's security issue, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Detective Branch), said neither the police station nor the detective branch have any information that Imran was feeling unsafe.
Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan came to the spotlight when he told the media on the High Court premises that Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected figure and his honor is being disregarded through judicial harassment.
He further disclosed that the attorney general's office was preparing a statement condemning world leaders for their call to cease the harassment of Dr Yunus, and he will not sign the statement.
On Thursday, Imran was dismissed from his position on charges of breaching the discipline.
The law ministry issued a notification in this regard, saying the dismissal was made in accordance with an order issued by the president.