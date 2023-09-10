Sacked DAG Imran stays home since return from US embassy

Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, the recently dismissed deputy attorney general (DAG), has been staying in his home in the capital's Lalmatia area since his return from the US embassy on Saturday.

Imran sought refuge at the US embassy due to fear of arrest following a statement by the law minister. After staying at the embassy for more than three hours, he returned to his residence with a police escort, upon assurance that he will not be harmed.