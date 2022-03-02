Bangladesh adopts neutral stance on Ukraine crisis at UN

The emergency session of the General Assembly was convened after Russian blocked the emergency meeting of UN Security Council, condemning the invasion.
UN secretary general António Guterres opened the debate on Monday. He said enough is enough and aggression in Ukraine must stop now.
He condemned the Russia’s airstrike and bombings in civilian areas and emphasised the protection of sovereignty of the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine and the regional solidarity.
Many participating members also criticised Russia for launching attacks on Ukraine. Not only the Western nations, third world countries also called this military assault a direct hit on the international law-based global system.
At the General Assembly, the representative of Singapore said Russia invasion without any provocation threatens the existence of all small countries. Indonesia’s representative said global and regional peace and security is threatened by the measures taken by Russia.
Turkey condemned Russia saying only the people of Ukraine have the rights to take decision on their country, no one else. The representative of Kenya called for showing more restraints saying western media creates a perception that violence and conflict takes place in the third world countries and that is so racist.
Bangladesh, India adopt neutral stance
Many nationals maintaining long relations with Russia did not hold responsible any side for the invasion and emphasised diplomatic talks to resolve the crisis.
Previously, India abstained on the UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia’s aggression, clarifying the country’s neutral stance.
At the debate of the UN General Assembly, the representative of India TS Tirumurti urged all parties to cease the conflict saying there is no alternative to this crisis other than the diplomatic effort.
Mentioning the telephone conversation between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Indian representative called all parties to respect the principle of international law, national solidarity and sovereignty.
Bangladesh took part in the debate on the second day and the country echoed its neighbour.
Addressing the session, deputy representative of the permanent mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations Md Monwar Hossain urged the UN secretary general to initiate diplomatic effort and ensure the safety of the people willing to leave the war-torn area.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was also in New York but he did not join the debate at the UN session.
During an interview with a local Bengali-language TV channel, Abdul Momen said, “We are against all kinds of wars.”
“We want the crisis is resolved peacefully at the initiative of the UN secretary general. As a small country, all kinds of war and international crisis are against the national interest of Bangladesh,” he added.
When asked what would be Bangladesh’s role on the UN resolution on Ukraine, to be adopted after debate on Wednesday, the foreign minister skipped the question.