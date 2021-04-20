Bangladesh drops one notch in 2021 World Press Freedom Index

Bangladesh has ranked 152nd among 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index (WPFI), 2021 while its position was 151st last year and 150th in 2019, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The 2021 World Press Freedom Index shows that journalism, the main vaccine against disinformation, is completely or partly blocked in 73 per cent of the 180 countries ranked by the organisation.

According to the WPFI 2021, Pakistan ranked 145th, India 142nd, Myanmar 140th, Sri Lanka 127th, Afghanistan 122nd, Nepal 106th, Maldives 79th and Bhutan 65th.

Stating the situation of press freedom in Bangladesh under the heading “Tougher politics, more press freedom violations,” RSF said, “In 2020, the coronavirus crisis and accompanying lockdown resulted in an alarming increase in police and civilian violence against reporters. Many journalists, bloggers and cartoonists were also arrested and prosecuted for their reporting on the pandemic and its impact on society.”