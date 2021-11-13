Bangladesh in new era of transport and communication

Work of three important mega projects taken up by the government for the development of the country’s communication and transport sector is going to be completed next year. The much-talked-about Padma bridge will open to traffic by June next, connecting the country’s all eight divisions by roads. Dwellers in Dhaka city have already witnessed the test run of metro rail, which will start transporting passengers at the end of next year. Besides, the first tunnel of the country being built in Karnaphuli river is also set to open at the end of the next year. Experts said once these infrastructures open, the communications and transport sector of the country will enter a new era.

The government has fast-tracked 10 mega projects including Padma bridge, construction of connecting railroad on both sides of the Padma bridge and metro rail projects. Though Karnaphuli tunnel project is not in the fast-track list, it is considered as a mega project. Policymakers of the government observed Awami League would try to attract voters by opening these infrastructures before the next parliamentary election.

Of these three projects, work of Karnaphuli tunnel has progressed on time. Project expenditure did not increase. Deadline of the remaining two projects has been extended for several times. The Padma bridge project cost has been revised three times, only to increase. The government has invested on roads and bridges construction massively in the southern region. Had the bridge opened on time, people would have enjoyed privileges earlier. The metro rail project has been taken up to free the residents in Dhaka from traffic congestion. But delay in construction has been causing miseries to the city dwellers for seven years.

A trend to build large infrastructures began in the country in 1980s. More investment has been made in this sector over the last 12 year. And now, iconic infrastructures like Padma bridge, metro rail, Karnaphuli tunnel are nearing completion as the souvenir of entering a new era after 50 years of independence.