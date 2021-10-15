BJP leader writes Modi to take up temples vandalisation issue in Bangladesh

“Vandalisation of temples and pandals and desecration of Durga idols happened following a conspirational rumours’ spread through social media is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on Sanatani Bengali community,” he tweeted.

He urged PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah and foreign minister S Jaishankar to take it up this painful issue with Bangladesh authorities diplomatically.

In a letter, the West Bengal LoP said, “I would like to bring it your urgent attention towards the vandalism that has marred the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja in Bangladesh. The notorious vandals are habituated in targeting the ‘Sanatani’ minority community of Bangladesh.”

He further wrote, “This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalise several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently, the condition of ‘Sanatani People’ living in Bangladesh is very miserable.”