India seeks friendly ties with Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh has said that India seeks to uphold amicable relations with Bangladesh, just as it does with all its neighbouring countries.

“India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours, and Bangladesh is no exception. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that we can change friends, but not our neighbours. So, we would like to maintain good relations with Bangladesh,” Rajnath said in an exclusive interview with IANS on Saturday.