India seeks friendly ties with Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh
Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh has said that India seeks to uphold amicable relations with Bangladesh, just as it does with all its neighbouring countries.
“India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours, and Bangladesh is no exception. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that we can change friends, but not our neighbours. So, we would like to maintain good relations with Bangladesh,” Rajnath said in an exclusive interview with IANS on Saturday.
At a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, official spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said they support a “stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive” Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding “inclusive and participatory” elections.
He expressed concerns over "deteriorating law and order situation" in Bangladesh which has been further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were sentenced for serious crimes.
Officials of Bangladesh and India held the 86th meeting of the Joint River Commission in Kolkata where they discussed the pros and cons of renewing the 30-year-old Ganges water-sharing treaty which comes up for renewal next year.
Spokesperson Jaiswal said the two sides discussed technical issues pertaining to the Ganga Water Treaty, measurement of water flows and other issues of mutual interest.
On alleged violence against minorities, including Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA Spokesperson said they expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence to justice without making such distinctions.