India, Bangladesh share strong commitment to counter terrorism: Shringla

While celebrating the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that both countries share a strong commitment to counter destabilising forces that aid terrorism and radicalisation in the world.

"India and Bangladesh share a strong commitment to counter destabilising forces that aid and abate terrorism and radicalisation," Shringla said during the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs. "Strengthening cooperation in tackling new and emerging challenges such as misinformation and disinformation through the internet is of the highest importance," added the foreign secretary.