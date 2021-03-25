India will continue to engage with Bangladesh to conclude Teesta agreement: Shringla

India will c o ntinue to engage with Bangladesh to conclude the Teesta agreement as soon as possible, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country starting Friday.

Addressing a special briefing, foreign secretary Shringla said that the secretaries of water resources from both countries met recently under the Joint River Waters’ Commission.

“There was extensive discussions and cooperation on all of the rivers that flow between our countries. There are issues that involve not just water flows but use of water for drinking and irrigation purposes,” he said.