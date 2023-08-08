Activists wary as Bangladesh vows to amend ‘draconian’ security law

Justice minister Anisul Huq said Monday the cabinet had approved changes that include a reduction in punishments in a bid to “prevent some misuse and abuse”.

“We have reduced the penal provisions,” Huq told reporters.

The repeal was cautiously welcomed by the United States, which said it was glad for the “government’s long-stated commitment to reform the law to protect freedom of expression”.

Huq said the law’s name would be changed to the Cyber Security Act and that the punishment for defamation would be changed from jail to a fine.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters that the United States encouraged “Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards.”