Rohingya in Bangladesh cheer US decision on Myanmar ‘genocide’

Saying she saw with her own eyes her two daughters killed by the Myanmar military, Rahima Khatun is hopeful the US designation of the 2017 onslaught against the Rohingya as “genocide” will bring some justice.

The girls, thrown into a burning house as their village was razed to the ground, were among thousands of victims of a brutal crackdown against Myanmar’s long-marginalised Muslim minority.

Myanmar’s junta denies the allegations and the case is currently being heard at the United Nations’ highest court at The Hague, but the US declaration has provided hope for justice among many Rohingya.