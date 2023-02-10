‘Move away from hypocrisy’: Global South demands energy justice

Tanzania’s energy minister January Makamba called for “a move away from hypocrisy” by wealthy nations refusing to finance gas projects, while a senior official from Bangladesh said its energy security was compromised by the higher gas prices caused by Western sanctions on Russia.

Makamba said Japan rejected a proposal last week to finance a gas-fired power plant in southern Tanzania because it was no longer interested in funding such projects.

“Japan is one of the largest importers of LNG (liquefied natural gas). So if gas is good for you to run an economy but it’s bad for me to generate power, there’s a problem,” Makamba told the conference in Bengaluru.

Japan also stopped financing two coal power plant projects in Indonesia and Bangladesh in June, responding to global criticism over its continued support for the polluting fuel.