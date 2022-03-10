Bangladesh, India soon to be connected through 6 rail links: Shringla

“They did so to cement a very special relationship on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations,” he said, adding that countries in their neighbourhood are of special significance to them.

Shringla said policy initiatives taken by India and its neighbours have implications for each other, and ties with the neighbouring countries have direct relevance to their states bordering these countries.

He said India also realises its prosperity and growth are linked to that of its neighbours. “We cannot develop unless our neighbours develop.”

Shringla said connectivity within parts of their neighbourhood by road, by water, by rail and by air, and often by multimodal transport, has steadily improved.