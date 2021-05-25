Buddha Purnima tomorrow

Buddha Purnima, the largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is set to be observed tomorrow (Wednesday) across the country.

On the occasion of the Buddha Purnima, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages and greeted the members of the Buddhist community as well as the people.

In his message, president Hamid said Gautam Buddha always sought welfare for mankind and he tried his best to make the whole world a peaceful and prosperous one.

The president said Buddha disseminated the message of equity and friendship during his entire life to establish peace and harmony in the world.

The ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in establishing peace in society, removing unrest and intolerance from the world and saving people from moral degradation, the head of the state said.