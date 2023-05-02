'Babul made several plans to kill Mahmuda'

Former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter had planned several times to kill his wife Mahmuda Khanam and tasked his informant Kamrul Shikder alias Musa with carrying out the job.

Mosharraf Hossain, Mahmuda's father and a former police officer, made the allegations while testifying in court on Tuesday.

The judge of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-3, Jashim Uddin, recorded his testimony while the defence lawyer partially cross-examined him later.

The court has fixed 8 May as the next date for further cross-examination in the case.