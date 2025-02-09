ACC team at Bangladesh Bank to open officials’ secret lockers

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is set to open over 300 secret lockers registered under the names of Bangladesh Bank officials in the presence of magistrates.

A-20 member ACC team led by Director Kazi Sayemuzzaman reached the central bank on Sunday afternoon to open the lockers.

These officials had kept valuables including gold and foreign currencies in these lockers, believing them to be secure under legal protection.

The ACC recently obtained court approval to open these lockers as they suspect significant assets are being stored within, according to sources.