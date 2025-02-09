ACC team at Bangladesh Bank to open officials’ secret lockers
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is set to open over 300 secret lockers registered under the names of Bangladesh Bank officials in the presence of magistrates.
A-20 member ACC team led by Director Kazi Sayemuzzaman reached the central bank on Sunday afternoon to open the lockers.
These officials had kept valuables including gold and foreign currencies in these lockers, believing them to be secure under legal protection.
The ACC recently obtained court approval to open these lockers as they suspect significant assets are being stored within, according to sources.
The ACC has also sent official letters to the relevant departments within Bangladesh Bank, requesting cooperation in opening the lockers.
Earlier, the ACC detected more than 300 secret lockers used to store the money and assets of bank officials in the security vault at Bangladesh Bank.
These lockers were reportedly linked to current and former senior and VIP officials.
During an operation, more than Tk 50 million crore worth of local and foreign currencies, as well as gold ornaments, were discovered in the secret lockers of former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury.
The investigation revealed that several other Bangladesh Bank officials also had secret lockers.