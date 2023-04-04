Country’s poverty rate comes down to 16pc: Hasan Mahmud

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that the country’s poverty rate has come down to 16 per cent from over 20 per cent of the total population, BSS reports.

“Our per capita income has surpassed that of India. We are the 35th country in terms of GDP in the world and our economy has ranked 31st in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP),” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at Jahir Raihan Color Lab Auditorium of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the city, marking the National Film Day.