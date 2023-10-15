Concern over location of the two stations of Padma Railway Bridge  

With the inauguration of the railway line connecting Dhaka to the southwestern part of the country via the Padma Bridge, new avenues of communication have emerged. However, local residents have raised concerns about the placement of two stations along the Padma Bridge.

These stations, Padma Station and Shibchar Station, are situated in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur. According to locals, reaching these stations will entail additional time, cost, and inconvenience due to their location. Traveling to Dhaka by bus might be a quicker alternative.

Palash Khan, a safe road and environmental movement activist from Shariatpur, told Prothom Alo, "Although the railway has been constructed through our district, it appears that the station was not planned with the people of Shariatpur in mind. It is unlikely that anyone would choose to travel to Dhaka by coming up to the Padma Bridge, disembarking from the bus, and then proceeding 4 kilometers in the opposite direction by train. The people of our district are oriented towards Dhaka concerning the economy, employment, medical care, and education. After the bridge's opening, many individuals commute from their homes in Shariatpur to Dhaka for work and business. However, since the train station is far away, we have to rely on buses for transportation."