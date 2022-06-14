CEC hopes polls-time govt will cooperate with EC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday sought cooperation from the government in holding elections in free and fair manner, reports BSS.

He also hoped that the government will also act properly as polls-time government in line with the constitution.

"The form of election-time government will be different from its current form. During polls-time, the government will not make any policymaking decision. This system remains in all (democratic) countries in the world," he said.