No external pressure, EC itself creating pressure on others: EC Alamgir

Election commissioner Md Alamgir has spurned speculations of outside pressure and instead claimed that the commission itself is exerting pressure on others to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election.
He made the statement in response to a question during a views-exchange programme in Tangail on Thursday morning.
The commissioner said, “Foreigners do not exert pressure on us and they do not have the right to do so. Because we are an independent and sovereign nation, and the election commission is its autonomous statutory institution.”
Regarding the participation of the BNP, he said the commission urged them to join the polls until there was a scope. Now, there is no more scope for them as per the law. Still, if someone wishes to participate, the commission will verify it according to the constitution.
Commissioner Md Alamgir also said the commission has not yet decided on the deployment of the army. If necessary, the army will be deployed, as witnessed in previous elections.
“Some people advocate providing the army with magistracy power. However, those who bear arms do not have magistracy power, and those with magistracy power do not bear arms,” he clarified.
Md Alamgir also disclosed that a total of 83 foreign entities, including those from Canada, Nepal, Britain, Australia, and Japan, have applied to observe the election. Additionally, there are 46 foreign journalists to observe the election.