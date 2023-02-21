Prothom Alo organises drawing competition on 21st February

Syeda Maimuna Nesa, 4, a student of Sir John Wilson School, said she has already drawn a roller man, who is hanging with the Sun. Now, she wants to draw a tree. Another participant, Fabliha Mostak, was seen drawing a boat in the river.

Actress Dilara Zaman said although she is an 81-year old, she likes spending time with children. Lauding the initiative of Prothom Alo, she said children can meet their desire through this type of programme. Now, children have to stay at home as many schools have no playground.

It is necessary to bring the children out of home to broaden their minds, the actress said.