Prothom Alo organises drawing competition on 21st February

Along with the drawing competition, there were arrangements of Sisimpur, puppet show, poetry recitation and magic show to entertain children.
The judge of the completion artist Fareha Zeba said drawing enhances the creativity of children. They should never be forced to memorise anything. As the theme of the competition was open, they had a chance to draw as they liked. With teaching children how to think, this sort of event gives ideas to the children about the significant national day.
Syeda Maimuna Nesa, 4, a student of Sir John Wilson School, said she has already drawn a roller man, who is hanging with the Sun. Now, she wants to draw a tree. Another participant, Fabliha Mostak, was seen drawing a boat in the river.
Actress Dilara Zaman said although she is an 81-year old, she likes spending time with children. Lauding the initiative of Prothom Alo, she said children can meet their desire through this type of programme. Now, children have to stay at home as many schools have no playground.
It is necessary to bring the children out of home to broaden their minds, the actress said.
Winners of the competition
In the drawing completion, Rishabh Shil Hriddhi, a student of Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public School and College, clinched first place while Zarir Hossain Ayaan, a student of KG at Cordova International School and College, secured second and three-year old Ruzaina Marifa became third.
Apart from this, 10 others received special awards.
They are Arushi Hasnat of Playpen School, Rishit Shil Dhriti of Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public School and College, Shirjya Samarnika of Sunnydale International School, Sanjida Afrin of Banani Bidyaniketan School, Gazi Ayesha Siddika of Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public School and College, Taqwa Mallick Ridwa of Changes English Medium School, Athoy Goswami of Udayan Higher Secondary School, Priyanti Saha of South Point School, Farhina Mostak of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School and Fabliha Mostak of Ghasful Shishu Pathshala.
All winners received books as prizes.