Police, protesters clash at Mirpur 10, chase-counter chase going on

Police and the protesters demanding quota reform in government jobs have been clashing and chasing each other in capital’s Mirpur-10 roundabout area.

Towards 1:00 pm, police, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League leaders and activists took position at the roundabout.

And the protesters have taken position in front of the Al-Helal Hospital on the road leading towards Kazipara from the roundabout. Another group of the protesters is positioned towards Mirpur indoor stadium.