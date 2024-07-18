Police, protesters clash at Mirpur 10, chase-counter chase going on
Police and the protesters demanding quota reform in government jobs have been clashing and chasing each other in capital’s Mirpur-10 roundabout area.
Towards 1:00 pm, police, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League leaders and activists took position at the roundabout.
And the protesters have taken position in front of the Al-Helal Hospital on the road leading towards Kazipara from the roundabout. Another group of the protesters is positioned towards Mirpur indoor stadium.
Around 1:00 pm, Prothom Alo correspondent informed from the spot that the police are shooting sound grenades while tear gas shells were lobbed before that.
The protesters chased the police away towards Mirpur police station after 12:15 pm today, Thursday. Later, the police also chased the protesters towards Mirpur-10.
Earlier, the protesters were seen flinging brickbats towards the police on the west front of Mirpur-10 roundabout. The police in response also shot sound grenades and tear gas shells.
All types of shops are closed in Mirpur and its adjacent areas.
Meanwhile, the protesters tried gathering at Mirpur-12 bus stand towards 11:00 am this morning. Police at the time chased them away towards Mirpur DOHS area. The protesters said that the police and Jubo league members beat them up there.
Speaking on this topic, deputy commission of police in Mirpur zone Md. Jashim Uddin Molla told Prothom Alo that police didn’t chase anyone in Mirpur DOHS area.
Earlier, the protesters tried gathering on the road near Delta Medical College and Hospital in Tolarbag area of Mirpur around 10:00 am this morning. Police chased and scattered them away then.
There have been incidents of student demonstrations, roads and highways blockade, ‘Gayebana Janaza’, coffin procession and episodes of clashes and chase-counter chase in different parts of the country including Dhaka on Wednesday’s holiday as well.
The protesting students have been observing a complete shutdown today Thursday protesting ‘the abominable attacks from police, BGB, RAB, and SWAT on the peaceful student movements, the murders and demanding trials of the murders, ensuring terrorism-free campus and logical reform of the quota system’.
They announced that everything except for hospitals, media and other emergency services will be closed during this shutdown programme.