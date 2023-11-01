RMG workers take to streets, demonstrate in Mirpur

Readymade garment workers have been demonstrating demanding a wage hike in the capital's Mirpur area and protesting the death of a fellow worker in an attack on their gathering.
The agitated workers on Wednesday were seen holding sticks in their hands and chanting slogans on the streets demanding justice for the attack on the workers.
The movement of vehicles is obstructed as the workers have taken position on different roads in the area. They allegedly have vandalised a bus too.
A huge number of law enforcers were deployed in the areas. They, however, did not obstruct the demonstration of the workers or roadblock.
The RMG workers came under attack while demonstrating in Mirpur on Tuesday.
Later, the ruling Awami League leaders and activists took to the streets to disperse the agitated workers there. One of the ruling party men was seen with firearms. According to witnesses, he shot several rounds of bullets.
Some leaders and activists were also seen today in the Mirpur area. But they are not seen in an attacking role.
Agitated workers of different factories blocked roads and demonstrated throughout the day on Tuesday. They left the roads at around 7:45 pm.
The government has formed a wage board to fix wages of the workers. The workers blocked the roads and demonstrated for the ninth consecutive day demanding Tk 23,000 as the minimum wage.