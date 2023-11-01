RMG workers take to streets, demonstrate in Mirpur

Readymade garment workers have been demonstrating demanding a wage hike in the capital's Mirpur area and protesting the death of a fellow worker in an attack on their gathering.

The agitated workers on Wednesday were seen holding sticks in their hands and chanting slogans on the streets demanding justice for the attack on the workers.

The movement of vehicles is obstructed as the workers have taken position on different roads in the area. They allegedly have vandalised a bus too.