47 Vietnam returnees freed from Kashimpur jail

Forty-seven expatriate Bangladeshi workers, who were sent to jail after returning from Vietnam, were released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur on Tuesday following the court’s directive, reports UNB.
The authorities concerned of the Kashimpur Central Jail released them after getting release order from the court.
Ratna Roy, jail super of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 unit, said 19 Vietnam returnees were released in the afternoon.
The release order reached the jail and after scrutiny, the authorities concerned freed the returnees.
Besides, Abu Sayem, Jailer of Kashimpur Central Jail-2, said 27 Vietnam returnees among 32 were released in the afternoon.
Shafiqul Islam Khan, senior jail super of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail, said a Bangladeshi worker who returned from Vietnam was freed at noon.
Earlier, on Saturday, 20 Bangladeshi workers, who returned from Vietnam, were freed from jail.
Eighty-three Bangladeshi workers were deported on 18 August following their imprisonment in Qatar and Vietnam for their 'involvement in criminal activities'.
They were shown arrested in criminal cases as they got involved in many criminal activities while staying in Vietnam and Qatar, said Nurul Mottakin, officer-in-charge of Turag police station in the capital.
Two among them returned from Qatar while the rest from Vietnam, said the OC.
A Dhaka court on 1 September sent them to jail on charge of involvement in criminal offences in foreign countries. They were sent to jail after a 14-day quarantine in Uttara.
On 21 September, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to free the 83 Bangladeshi workers who returned from Vietnam and Qatar recently.