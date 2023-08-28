What’s in the test reports of BTI?

Two government agencies have sent the test reports of mosquito larvicide BTI (Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis) bacteria imported from China using the name of a renowned Singapore-based company, to the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). The test result says that it is effective against the larvae.

The government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and the Plant Protection Wing of the Department of Agricultural Extension conducted the tests for BTI imported for the DNCC. Both the agencies sent the test rest results on Sunday.

Local contracting agency Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries was the supplier of this consignment of BTI provided to the DNCC. As per the condition of the tender, there was no scope to import BTI from. However, the agency brought it from China, but used the name of a Singapore company on the labels.