What took so long to douse the fire?

Building-7 of the secretariat is right next to the main gate. A fire broke out in that building at 1:50 am Thursday. The fire service brought the fire under control some six hours after that at around 8:00 am.

Glass of broken window panes were seen scattered around the building at 9:30 am in the morning today, Thursday. The sixth, seventh and eighth floor of the building were on fire.

There was water all around. Some pigeons were seen lying dead in front of the building. The law enforcement agencies were not letting anyone enter the building.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, several fire fighters said they faced problems at every step while dousing the fire. They even struggled to get the fire service vehicles inside the secretariat premises.