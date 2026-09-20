Crude bomb explodes in front of Shilpakala Academy, bus set on fire in Pallabi

A crude bomb exploded on the road in front of the Shilpakala Academy in the capital. The incident took place between 1:15 pm and 2:00 pm today, Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Ramna Division Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said it could not be confirmed yet, who was responsible.

Earlier, at around 7:30 am, a bus parked beside the government college on Ceramic Road in the capital’s Pallabi area caught fire.