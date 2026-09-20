Crude bomb explodes in front of Shilpakala Academy, bus set on fire in Pallabi
A crude bomb exploded on the road in front of the Shilpakala Academy in the capital. The incident took place between 1:15 pm and 2:00 pm today, Sunday.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Ramna Division Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said it could not be confirmed yet, who was responsible.
Earlier, at around 7:30 am, a bus parked beside the government college on Ceramic Road in the capital’s Pallabi area caught fire.
Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hasan Basir told Prothom Alo that a Paristan Paribahan bus parked beside the government college caught fire amid the morning rain.
Local residents later put out the fire. The bus seats were burnt in the incident. He said efforts were under way to identify and arrest those involved.
On Saturday, too, buses were set on fire at three locations in the capital between the evening and 9:00 pm. Crude bombs also exploded in the Jatrabari Chourasta and Shahid Faruk Sarani areas, injuring an autorickshaw driver.
In Dhaka’s Dakshin Keraniganj, miscreants set fire to a seized pickup van parked in front of a police station.
Earlier, on Friday, 13 crude bombs exploded in at least nine locations across the capital between noon and late at night.
Miscreants also set fire to an empty bus in front of Kafrul police station. Although cases were filed at several police stations over these incidents, police were unable to arrest anyone.
Immediately afterwards, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) introduced special security measures across the capital on Saturday.
More than 200 checkpoints were set up at key points, flyovers and entry routes across the city, where searches were conducted. Police patrols and surveillance were also increased.
In a press release issued by the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division on Saturday, the police said the searches would continue as part of efforts to maintain law and order. They also sought the full cooperation of city residents.