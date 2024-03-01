Bailey Road fire: RAB DG explains the start and spread of fire

The RAB director general came to the burn and plastic surgery institute after visiting the spot of the accident. He said, “I had talked to the fire service deputy director present there (at the multi-storey building). Plus, I have visited the spot myself.”

“The fire had started from a small shop on the ground floor, from a cylinder, according to what he informed me. Initially, they had tried to control the fire with extinguishers. There were several other cylinders there and the fire spread very fast as those being exploded,” he added.

Most of the people died of suffocation from the smoke, said the RAB director general. Only a few of them have died from burning, he added.