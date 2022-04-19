Dhaka College students, New Market traders clash again

Earlier, in a notice published on the official website of the college and its verified Facebook page, the Dhaka College authorities requested all the teachers of the college to be on campus by 10:00am.

The clash between students and New Market traders ensued at around 12:00 last night. Several Dhaka College students said one of their classmates had been attacked by the traders of New Market.

In protest, a few hundred students came out of the residential hall of the college with sticks and local weapons. Some shops in the New Market were vandalised at that time. Some of the traders were beaten up by the students as well.