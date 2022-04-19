City

Dhaka College students, New Market traders clash again

Staff Correspondent
The clash broke out between Dhaka College students and New Market traders at around 11:00am on 19 April
The clash broke out between Dhaka College students and New Market traders at around 11:00am on 19 April

Students of Dhaka College have once again locked into clashes with traders of New Market on Tuesday.

The clash broke out at around 11:00am and has been going on as of filing of this report at 12:20pm. Several people were reportedly injured during the clash.

The students tried to block the Nilkhet intersection in the morning following a two-and-half hours long clash with New Market traders last night. The traffic movement on Mirpur road has come to a complete standstill due to the clash.

No law enforcers were seen in the area.

Earlier, in a notice published on the official website of the college and its verified Facebook page, the Dhaka College authorities requested all the teachers of the college to be on campus by 10:00am.

The clash between students and New Market traders ensued at around 12:00 last night. Several Dhaka College students said one of their classmates had been attacked by the traders of New Market.

In protest, a few hundred students came out of the residential hall of the college with sticks and local weapons. Some shops in the New Market were vandalised at that time. Some of the traders were beaten up by the students as well.

Right after that, the traders came out with sticks and the clash broke out.

The traders of New Market, however, alleged the clash ensued after some students of Dhaka College were leaving without paying bills after having dinner at a fast food shop in the market.

They further said after an altercation between the staff of the shop and the students, hundreds of students from Dhaka College swoop on the traders and started vandalising the shops. Later, the traders retaliated.

Police fired tear gas to bring the situation under control at night.

