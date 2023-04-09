Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman granted bail in another DSA case

Samsuzzaman was brought to the CMM court on 30 March. Later Ramna police station appealed for sending him to the jail. Samsuzzaman's lawyer Proshanta Karmakar filed a petition with the court seeking bail. After hearing, the court ordered to send him to jail rejecting his bail prayer.

On the day, Samsuzzaman was taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from the court. On the following day, he was taken to Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur from the Dhaka Central Jail. On Saturday, he was again shifted to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.