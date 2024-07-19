Protesters, police clash in capital's Uttara, Mohhamadpur, Badda

There have been incidents of clashes, chase-counter chase between the police and the protesters in several areas including Uttara, Mohammadpur and Badda in the capital today, Friday.

The entire country came to a standstill centring the “complete shutdown” declared by the quota protesters on Thursday. Daylong demonstrations, blockades, chasing and counter-chasing, police attacks, firing and clashes have been reported in 47 districts across the country alongside the capital.

Some 27 people were reported killed in these incidents and at least 1,500 have sustained injuries. The ‘complete shutdown’ programme will continue all over the country even today, Friday, stated one of the coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement Asif Mahmud.