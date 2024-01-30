Nagar Paribahan service on verge of closure too

The Dhaka Nagar Paribahan (city bus) service was launched two years ago with a commitment to maintain certain rules, including picking passengers from specific counters only, not from any place and not carrying passengers without tickets.

However, the reality is quite the opposite two years after its launching. None of those promised rules are maintained. Passengers now can stop a bus wherever they want with just a hand gesture. This face-saving initiative, introduced to bring back discipline in the city bus services, is now on the verge of being shut down.

The city bus service was launched in two phases with a total of 150 coaches. The number of buses in the service now has dwindled to 30. All these buses are owned by the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). Although the private companies showed interest in this government initiative in the beginning, they pulled out later.

The first bus service under this initiative was launched on 26 December 2021 on the route from Ghatarchar in Keraniganj to Kanchpur. Later, the service was launched on two other routes. Already the service has been closed down on one route, and is about to be shut on the remaining two.