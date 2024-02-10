Commuter pressure mounting with limited number of trains

Abul Fazle Hasan Rabbi, a private firm employee, was so happy after the launching of the metro rail service from Uttara to Motijheel in the capital. However, he is a little disappointed now, as boarding the train from Mirpur-10 section is now an ordeal.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said the coaches are always crammed with passengers during the morning hours. Passengers always have to push themselves to board the train. In some cases, the passengers even miss the train, in particular at the Shewrapara and Agargaon stations during the evenings.

The metro rail service has become heavily crowded after the launching of the day-night services on the Motijheel-Uttara route, especially during the morning and evening. It’s really difficult to get on the trains from some of the stations in between. The daily commuters are saying that the metro rail service has brought pace, but the number of trains in service needs to be increased.