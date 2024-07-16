5 protesters shot, over 100 injured in clash with BCL, Jubo League men at Science Lab

More than 100 students have been injured during a clash between quota reform protesters and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Bangladesh Awami Jubo league in the capital’s Science Lab area Tuesday evening. At least five of them suffered bullet wounds.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, including the Popular Diagnostic Centre, while clashes were still going on in a sporadic manner. The identities of the injured and the extent of their injuries could not be known immediately.