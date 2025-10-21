Airport cargo village fire: Why the fire couldn’t be contained quickly despite early alert

The airport’s own firefighting team at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was alerted about the fire at the “cargo village complex” quite promptly. However, they were unable to reach the source of the fire due to the chaotic piles of goods stored inside. Spraying water from a distance proved ineffective.

These details emerged from conversations with several personnel of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB)’s in-house fire station.

The fire broke out last Saturday afternoon at the cargo village—the airport’s warehouse area. There were no casualties, but traders claim that goods and raw materials worth an estimated Tk 3 billion (300 crore) were destroyed. They suspect the losses may be even higher.

The blaze began around 2:15 pm. According to multiple fire station staff, after the fire started, the airport’s air traffic controller (ATC) relayed the message to CAAB’s own fire station. Upon receiving instructions, two fire units rushed to the scene.