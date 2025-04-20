Metro rail: Commuters suffer as Rapid Pass supply entangled in red tape

Commuters suffer as a ticket crisis, especially of Rapid Pass, hits the Dhaka metro rail service because of bureaucratic entanglement. As a result, many passengers are forced to stand in long queues for hours to collect single journey tickets.

Currently, passengers can avail three types of passes to travel in metro rail. Two of these are permanent cards: Rapid Pass and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT Pass).

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which operates metro rail services, more than 400,000 passengers currently commute by metro rail, with 60 per cent of them using Rapid Pass and MRT Pass. The remaining passengers use single journey tickets.