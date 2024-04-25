Illegal truck stand on land meant for park, veterinary hospital

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) reclaimed a piece of land along the Beribadh road in the capital’s Gabtoli area in July last year, evicting shanties and other illegal establishments.

The authorities had a plan to develop a hydro eco park and a hospital for animals and plants. However, the current reality is starkly different as the land is now being used for an unauthorised truck stand and as a hub for collecting extortion from the trucks using the stand.

There are allegations that representatives of the Bangladesh inter-district truck driver workers union regularly collect tolls from trucks under the guise of a service charges. The receipt, signed by the union's general secretary, Mosharraf Hossain, mentions the charge to be Tk 30, but trucks are charged Tk 50 each upon entering the stand.