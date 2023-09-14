Jeweller Idris Sheikh loses gold worth Tk 15m in fire

Idris Sheikh had long been an employee of various jewellery shops. He opened a jewellery shop ‘Sagor Jewellers’ at the capital’s Mohamamdpur Krishi Market seven months ago, but his shop was burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out at the market early Thursday.

Since his jewellery shop was in the middle of the market, Idris Sheikh could not recover anything from his shop. He was seen crying in front of the market.

“There was gold worth Tk 15 million in my shop. It was my final belongings. There is nothing left, all my life savings were burnt to ashes. My life is lost. I will not survive unless the government compensates me,” a wailing Idrish Sheikh said.