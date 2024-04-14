Pahela Baishakh: New year begins with new promises
Bangladesh has welcomed another Bengali new year, 1431, amid extensive festivities and cultural fervor.
It is no longer limited to a beginning day of a year, rather it turned into the biggest festival for all Bangalis. People from all walks of life, irrespective of caste and creed, came together to celebrate the major non-communal festival, Pahela Baishakh, on Sunday.
The spirit of the Bengali new year transcended borders as Bengali-speaking people residing around the world are celebrating the occasion. Hence, it emerged as a colourful occasion to celebrate the ethnicity and cultural heritage of Bangalis.
Every year comes with renewed hopes and potential. The new year celebration serves as an inspiration to strive for prosperity in the coming year, putting aside the sorrows of past failures and limitations. It triggers a determination to overcome all obstacles and to take resolute steps towards progress
In Dhaka, people took to the streets in large numbers this morning, being adorned with red and white dresses. Women were dressed in red and white sarees, glass bangles, and traditional ornaments, while the male wore Panjabi with a similar color pattern. Many wore headbands printed with the red and green of the national flag.
They will return home today after enjoying the morning programme of Chhayanaut, attending the Mangal Shovajatra, hanging out at different places, and enjoying the afternoon programme of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote on the Shaheed Minar premises.
There are arrangements for various traditional Bengali dishes at homes. Many people will enjoy Hilsa fish and panta bhat (rice soaked in water) in their breakfast or lunch, along with other traditional items.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted the nation in separate messages on the Bengali new year and wished for peace and prosperity.
Chhayanat programme
As dawn broke over the city, the Chhayanaut began their new year celebrations with the melodic tunes of Ahir Bhairav raga at Ramna Botomul, under the theme ‘celebration of people and humanity’.
In the gentle glow of the very first morning of the year, the programme was designed with songs of nature, humanity, patriotism, and self-realisation.
There were also expressions of protest against the denigration of the national poet's legacy, alongside tributes to poet Abubakar Siddique. The two-hour programme was broadcast live on Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and Chhayanaut's YouTube channel.