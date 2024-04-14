Pahela Baishakh: New year begins with new promises 

The spirit of the Bengali new year transcended borders as Bengali-speaking people residing around the world are celebrating the occasion. Hence, it emerged as a colourful occasion to celebrate the ethnicity and cultural heritage of Bangalis.

Every year comes with renewed hopes and potential. The new year celebration serves as an inspiration to strive for prosperity in the coming year, putting aside the sorrows of past failures and limitations. It triggers a determination to overcome all obstacles and to take resolute steps towards progress