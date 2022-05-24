Committee meets after five months, no discussion on economy

The parliamentary standing committee on the finance ministry met after a long five months on Monday, but there was no discussion on the state of the economy prevailing in the country. The members of the committee spent the 1 hour 15 minutes of the meeting in discussion on a certain bill.

The parliamentary committee chairman Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali refused to speak to newspersons after the meeting. The journalists later tried to speak to finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, but he too was reluctant to speak about the discussions held at the meeting. He said that only the committee chairman has the authority to speak about the deliberations of the meeting.

In a press release, later issued by the parliamentary secretariat, it was said that the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the finance ministry had discussed the 'Payment and Settlement Systems Bill 2022'. A decision of the bill will be taken after further discussions at the next meeting.