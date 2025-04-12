Police operations affected by vacancy in several top posts

There are some 22 posts of additional inspector general police (IGP) in Bangladesh Police. Only nine additional IGPs are in service at the moment. There are no permanent officials in the remaining posts. Apart from these 22 posts, there are seven more supernumerary posts of additional IGP. No one has been promoted to these posts either.

The police force is operating with vacancies in several significant posts. Some 119 DIGs, additional DIGs and SPs were attached to different units after being removed from their respective stations. They are effectively almost inactive now. Most of these officials now come to office only for attendance. They do not stay at the office and are not involved in any operation of the force.

In the meantime, as many as 82 top police officials, including one additional IGP, were made OSD at once. Numerous police officials have been absconding since the fall of the Awami League government in the face of a mass uprising last year. Many of them are accused of opening fire on protesting students and people indiscriminately, killing and direct involvement in various controversial activities during the Awami League regime.