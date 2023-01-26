Less money laundering cases involving narcotics, smuggling

One of the main objectives of the Money Laundering Prevention Act was to halt drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism funding and smuggling. And yet there are very few cases under this act against persons involved in such crimes. In the reports of various international agencies, Bangladesh’s name appears on the lists of countries at risk of serious crimes of drug trade and human trafficking. The reports say that Bangladesh is being used as a drug route by several local and foreign drug rings.

According to 13 senior officials of four investigating agencies and experts, the field-level officials of various agencies including the police and the Directorate of Narcotics Control, have very little knowledge of this law. They have not been trained accordingly. That is why the money laundering act is not being used to file cases against the narcotics trade, gold smuggling, currency smuggling or human trafficking.

Prothom Alo’s investigations found information on 752 money laundering cases over the past 20 years. Of these, only 20 are against drug traders. And 8 cases are against gold smugglers, 15 against currency smugglers and 5 against human traffickers.